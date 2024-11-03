SHOCK driver declared Brazilian GP sprint winner
SHOCK driver declared Brazilian GP sprint winner
Oscar Piastri was called the winner of the Brazilian Grand Prix, in a bizarre and faintly awkward scene.
Formula 1 returned to Interlagos this weekend for the third part of an all-American triple-header.
READ MORE: Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying CANCELLED in dramatic scenes
After McLaren locked out the front row for the sprint, it was pole-sitter Oscar Piastri who led for the majority of the race before McLaren intervened and asked the Aussie to allow his team-mate Lando Norris - who is battling Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship - through.
Piastri duly obliged, with Norris going on to take the chequered flag and the sprint victory.
READ MORE: FIA issue TRIPLE penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
Who won the Brazil GP sprint?
As a result of the team order, it was Norris who officially won the sprint, although it seemed some were not happy with the manner in which he took the victory.
This was evident in the official FIA press conference after the race when a journalist began their question by congratulating Piastri on his win - essentially declaring him the winner in an awkward moment.
"Congratulations Oscar on your win," a reporter began, leaving Lando Norris and Max Verstappen awkwardly grinning alongside the Aussie.
"Erm, I don't know what I won, but thank you," Piastri replied.
McLaren's team order could prove to be a crucial one in the battle for the drivers' championship, with every single point potentially counting come the end of the season.
The switch ensured Norris cut Verstappen's lead by two points to 45 and this was later reduced further after Verstappen was penalised by the FIA and demoted to fourth.
Norris now trails the Red Bull star by 44 points heading into Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.
READ MORE: FIA announce late Verstappen DEMOTION in Brazilian GP sprint race
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ferrari star hit with CONTROVERSIAL Verstappen punishment
- 26 minutes ago
SHOCK driver declared Brazilian GP sprint winner
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull chief announces Perez CHANGE for Brazilian GP
- 3 uur geleden
FIA delay Brazilian GP qualifying amid HUGE storm
- Yesterday 18:52
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Martinsville start order as drivers set for FINAL playoff shootout
- Yesterday 22:40
Brazilian Grand Prix: What happens if qualifying can't run?
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec