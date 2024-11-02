FIA issue TRIPLE penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix

The FIA have issued three penalties at the Brazilian Grand Prix, all to different drivers.

Lando Norris heads into the last race of the back-to-back-to-back sequence 47 points behind Max Verstappen, with time running out to overhaul the reigning champion.

McLaren lead the way in the constructors' standings but have Ferrari breathing down their necks after leapfrogging Red Bull and moving up into second.

Brazil hosts the penultimate sprint weekend of the season, with additional points up for grabs in the capital with just four rounds left.

The sprint race offers drivers an extra chance at securing what could be vital points at the end of the season.

However, three drivers now find themselves with a huge uphill battle on their hands if they are to walk away with anything from the shortened race format.

FIA confirm multiple F1 penalties in Brazil

Ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race, three F1 stars will have it all to do after changes were made to their cars under parc ferme conditions.

Aston Martin duo Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, as well as Sauber star Zhou Guanyu, will all be required to start from the pitlane after late changes were made.

An official statement read: "The bodywork specification and the suspension set-up of car numbers 18 [Stroll] and 14 [Alonso] have been changed with the approval of the FIA technical delegate following a written request from the team concerned.

Both Aston Martin stars will start from the pitlane for the sprint race

"Therefore car numbers 18 and 14 should now be required to start the Sprint from the pitlane according to Article 40.9 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations."

"The suspension set-up of car number 24 [Zhou] has been changed without the approval of the FIA technical delegate.

"Therefore car number 24 should now be required to start the Sprint from the pit lane according to Article 40.9 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations."

