Hamilton makes strong statement on motorsport future

Mercedes Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has made an important statement regarding his future in motorsport with his charity Mission 44.

Hamilton has become a leading figure when it comes to pushing for diversity in the F1 paddock in recent years, with the seven-time champion also founding Mission 44 to help drive that message forward.

READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton 'SERIOUS' punishment close

According to their website, Mission 44 was: "founded by Sir Lewis Hamilton, whose first-hand experience of an education system that worked against him, and whose success as the only person of color in his field, have left him determined to build a fairer, more inclusive future for young people around the world."

The '44' in the name of the foundation refers to Lewis Hamilton's racing number, serving as 'a reminder that it’s possible to succeed no matter your background'.

READ MORE: Ricciardo dons US franchise gear in EXCITING social post

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have pushed for diversity in motorsport

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

What is Lewis Hamilton’s charity Mission 44?

A variety of celebrities recently turned up to support Hamilton and his charity at an event, after which, the seven-time champ released an important statement over the future of Mission 44.,

“Last night I had the honor of celebrating Mission 44 and our incredible partners at the second annual Reimagining the Future event," Hamilton wrote on LinkedIn.

"Reflecting back on our first three years, there’s so much that I’m incredibly proud of."

READ MORE: Red Bull's latest signing could COST team their greatest asset

Hamilton went on to add: “What's exciting is that Mission 44 is only getting started,"

"We are going to continue to grow its impact, both in the UK and around the world, investing in the next generation of diverse leaders and supporting young people in the US, Brazil and Italy into STEM careers.

“As we grow, we will remain focused in our work to build a fairer, more inclusive future.”

READ MORE: Red Bull complete 2025 lineup with OFFICIAL driver signing announcement

Related