F1 championship-winning car could be YOURS at Miami Grand Prix weekend

Heading to the Miami Grand Prix this year? Well, a piece of Formula 1 history could be yours...if you've got deep pockets.

The first Brawn GP F1 car, the revolutionary chassis 001/01, is just one of three models ever constructed and is set to go to auction on May 3, 2025, ahead of the Miami GP, which will take place the following day at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida.

Brawn GP disrupted the order across the grid from the season opener that year, with their 2009 challenger signifying the most inspiring underdog story the sport has ever seen.

The machinery up for auction was driven by Brazilian F1 racer Rubens Barrichello during the groundbreaking 2009 season and achieved four podium finishes in Australia, Spain, Monaco, and Silverstone as the team went on to win the constructors' championship that season.

However, the chassis was reportedly gifted to 2009 world champion Jenson Button at the end of the season due to a clause in his contract.

Brawn GP won the 2009 constructors' and drivers' championship

Brawn 2009 F1 car for sale

The former F1 team run by veteran of the sport Ross Brawn was reportedly sold for just £1, handing Barrichello and his team-mate Jenson Button a lifeline with a last-minute seat for the 2009 season.

Having only founded the team at the start of that year, Brawn GP shocked the paddock with their speed, with Button's domination of the pack eventually leading to him taking his first and only victory in the drivers' championship, his success providing vital points to the team's debut constructors' campaign.

Thanks to the efforts of 2009 champion Button and Barrichello, who finished the season P3, Brawn GP's legacy in the sport lives on and will now be opened up to the public to enjoy as the 2009 chassis goes up for auction.

Louis Frankel, Miami Head of Sale with Bonhams, said: "This car represents the ultimate Formula 1 fairy tale – a revolutionary design that redefined what was possible.

"Chassis 001/01 is a piece of motorsport history, and its offering at auction is sure to captivate collectors worldwide. We are honoured to present this unrepeatable opportunity over the Miami Grand Prix, a stage befitting its legendary status."

