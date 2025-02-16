close global

F1 champion Max Verstappen reveals team OWNERSHIP ambitions

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed all on his ambitions to be a sim-racing team owner.

The four-time champ, when not dominating on track in real life, is often racing on it virtually, renowned for his exploits on iRacing in recent years with Team Redline.

Verstappen's involvement with the team has allowed Red Bull to come on as a sponsor, with the team also owning a state-of-the-art facility in Tilburg, the Netherlands.

The 27-year-old frequently discusses his passion for sim racing, including how it can be used to bridge the gap to help drivers progress to real-life racing.

Max Verstappen frequently takes part in sim racing events
Max Verstappen is a four-time F1 world champion

Will Verstappen start his own sim racing team?

However, Verstappen’s interest in sim racing has also developed into him wanting to take on a team ownership role.

Recently, the champion has opened up on the decision not to create a new team and instead to invest money and time into Team Redline.

"I’m a loyal person. I really appreciate friendship a lot, I could have set up my own team under my own name,” Verstappen said to The Athletic.

“I didn’t want to do that because we had such a good group of people at Team Redline that I was like, ‘I don’t want them to then come to me. I want everyone to stay in a structure.

"I said, you guys started it all, and I find it very important that everyone stays on and, you know, everyone is in their own role, but we keep this winning team – because they were when I joined. They were already incredibly successful.

“I said, ‘But if you really want to be successful for the long term, I need to be more involved, and when I’m going to invest in it, we go all the way’, and that’s basically what happened at one point."

F1 Standings

