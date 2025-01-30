Verstappen labelled a 'F****** IDIOT' by rival

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been the subject of an X-rated rant from a Williams sim racing driver during an online race.

As well as dominating on the track in F1, Verstappen's love of virtual racing is well known, with the Dutch star regularly competing in online racing events when he is not behind the wheel of a real car.

In 2024, for example, Verstappen took part in the Imola Grand Prix and the Nurburgring 24 Hours sim race on the same weekend, both of which he won.

More recently, Verstappen competed in the virtual 24 Hours of Daytona event where his team finished fourth after facing several setbacks.

Max Verstappen is a keen sim racer

Verstappen blasted by Williams star

Verstappen has continued to compete in sim racing events during the winter break, with the champion recently completing an iRacing event at Road America.

However, his racing style caused Jaden Munoz, part of the Williams iRacing Academy, to deliver a furious rant after he battled for the lead with Verstappen at the start but made contact before reaching the first corner.

The reaction from Munoz was captured on the live Twitch stream, where the Williams driver began to release his frustration towards Verstappen.

“Look how dumb he is. He doesn't change, ever. He's so dumb,” he said.

However, this was not the end of their altercation after Verstappen, who had dropped to the back of the grid, came to blows again when Munoz attempted to lap the F1 driver.

“I knew it. This is why you're gifted everything in your life, Max,” Munoz continued.

“You're a spoiled brat. You'd be nothing without your father, you'd be nothing. You'd be a nobody.

“He's such a f***ing idiot.”

