Las Vegas Grand Prix: STAGGERING drink prices revealed at F1's showpiece event

Formula 1 is back in the United States this weekend and for the most stunning event of them all - the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The modern-day street race that includes a trip down the iconic Vegas strip might only be in its second iteration, but as entertainment goes, the event provides both on-track and off-it.

READ MORE: Hamilton makes astonishing early EXIT claim ahead of Las Vegas GP

This year, Red Bull star Max Verstappen could win his fourth consecutive drivers' world championship, with the Dutchman heading into Sunday's race knowing he only has to better rival Lando Norris to do so.

It would be an iconic place for F1's dominant force to be crowned king once again, and no doubt the celebrations that could follow would be very memorable, too.

While Verstappen may well be tasting champagne if he clinches another championship, fans in the grandstands and at the track will be keen on a beverage or two throughout the weekend, also.

They will need to have plenty of money to spare, though, with some big prices on display at the bars.

READ MORE: F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix: What is the Sphere, what is it for, and how much did it cost?

F1 hits the Las Vegas streets once again this weekend

Max Verstappen could be crowned a 4X World Champion in Las Vegas

How much are drinks at the Las Vegas GP?

F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix drinks menu is split into several sections. These are; Specialty Cocktails, Beer, Spirits, Energy, and Non-Alcoholic Beverages.

Let's start with the good news - the majority of non-alcoholic beverages are complimentary and included within the price of the race ticket. This means that spectators wanting water, Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero or Sprite are in luck as they will not have to fork out any more than they already have to get in.

Unfortunately, however, the same does not apply to alcoholic drinks, with some staggering prices revealed in a video by F1 photographer and YouTuber Kym Illman.

For example, the cheapest specialty cocktail including a single shot of alcohol comes in at $20, with this rising to $22 for some options. A double will set you back either $35 or $37, depending on your choice.

This means that a group of four would spend somewhere between $80-148 dollars for just one round of drinks, depending on which cocktail they went for. Those, and all of the other prices discussed in this article are pre-sales tax, too, with fans facing forking out even more than the prices listed.

McLaren lead the constructors' championship heading into the Las Vegas GP

Premium Cocktails (Belvedere Vodka, Volcan Blanco Tequila, Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Hennessy VS Cognac, Gin, Rum) will set fans back between $18-$28 for a single and double respectively, whilst standard cocktails (Vodka, Tequila, Whiskey) come in at a slightly cheaper $15 and $25.

Those who prefer beer to spirits have three Heineken options to choose from, with the brand being the race sponsor.

These are regular Heineken Lager, Heineken Silver, or the alcohol-free Heineken 0.0. The alcohol-free drink comes in at $11.20, whilst the others will cost $14.

For those wanting a boost in energy, various Red Bull editions are also available for fans to purchase. These come in at $6 per can.

READ MORE: F1 star set for RETURN at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Grand Prix drinks menu and prices

Below is the Bar menu for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Please note that the prices below do not include sales tax.

Specialty Cocktails

Strawberry Chicane - Single ($20) Double ($35)

Box Box Berry Mojito - Single ($20) Double ($35)

Lap Thyme Honey Lemonade - Single ($20) Double ($35)

Red Bull Watermelon Margarita - Single ($22) Double ($37)

Red Bull Vodka - Single ($22) Double ($37)



Beer

Heineken Lager (16 OZ) - $14

Heineken Silver (16 OZ) - $14

Heineken 0.0 Alcohol Free (11.2 OZ) - $10



Spirits

Premium Cocktail (Belvedere Vodka, Volcan Blanco Tequila, Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Hennessy VS Cognac, Gin, Rum) - Single ($18) Double ($28)

Standard Cocktail (Vodka, Tequila, Whiskey) - Single ($15) Double ($25)

Volcan X.A On The Rocks - $38



Energy

Red Bull Energy Drink - $6

Red Bull Sugarfree - $6

Red Bull Red Edition - $6

Red Bull Winter Edition - $6



Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Evian Natural Spring Water - Complimentary

Soft Drinks (Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite) - Complimentary



READ MORE: Las Vegas GP F1 fans must be aware of curfew which affected 2023

Related