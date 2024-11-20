F1 star set for RETURN at Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 star set for RETURN at Las Vegas Grand Prix
A Formula 1 star is set to return to the grid at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, despite having been replaced by his team.
The sport returns to Las Vegas this weekend for some high-octane action on the strip, with Max Verstappen looking to clinch his fourth straight title.
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton 'SERIOUS' punishment close
The thrilling battle for this season's constructors' crown will also be renewed, as McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull look to pick up valuable points and lay down a marker going into the final two weekends of the campaign.
Magnussen back after Brazil bug
There also remains much to play for at the other end of the grid, with teams jostling for position as they look to finish the season on a positive note.
Following Alpine's incredible double-podium result in Brazil last time out, the French outfit powered up to sixth place in the standings, a position which - should they retain it - will guarantee a significant financial reward.
One of the team's vying for that position is Haas, who will welcome Kevin Magnussen back to the lineup following the Dane's recovery from the sickness bug which ruled him out in Interlagos.
It means Oliver Bearman - who will replace the veteran racer on the grid next season - will be back on the sidelines after filling in for his team-mate at the previous race.
Magnussen's future in F1 looks uncertain, with the former McLaren driver left without a seat heading into 2025.
Back behind the wheel this week 👊— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 20, 2024
After his sickness in Brazil we can't wait to see K-Mag lighting up the Strip 🇺🇸#HaasF1 #F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/2UPrLwJaG8
READ MORE: Ricciardo dons US franchise gear in EXCITING social post
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 announce major change for iconic race
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 star set for RETURN at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Yesterday 21:00
Las Vegas GP F1 fans must be aware of curfew which affected 2023
- Yesterday 20:00
Las Vegas set for F1 FINALE in 2025
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 star backed for Red Bull drive after team axe
- Yesterday 17:00
Zak Brown delivers controversial response over F1 issue
- Yesterday 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec