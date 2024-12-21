close global

Newey signing BOMBSHELL dropped by F1 boss

An Adrian Newey signing bombshell has been dropped by a Formula 1 boss in a recent interview.

The 65-year-old's exit from Red Bull saw speculation run rife about his next move, in a signing saga to rival those of the top drivers.

Newey was originally tipped to sign for Ferrari where he would join seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, but these reports eventually diminished.

Eventually, Aston Martin secured Newey’s signature, and is expected to join the team in March 2025 as their Managing Technical Partner.

Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin in 2025
Adrian Newey has helped drive Red Bull to championship success

Flavio Briatore discusses Adrian Newey signing

During the bid to sign Newey, it appeared that every team became a contender with Mercedes even tipped to acquire his expertise.

In a recent interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Alpine chief Flavio Briatore delivered a bombshell regarding the team’s decision not to sign him.

The Italian re-joined the team in 2024, in what has been a tumultuous year for the French outfit, including a team principal switch and the closure of their power unit operations.

According to Briatore, Alpine were not ready for Newey, but the team chief did not rule out acquiring his signature in the future.

“You have to ask him. Adrian is an artist. We are not ready for someone like him,” Briatore said.

“To benefit from him, you have to have the right team around him. Maybe we will be ready in two or three years. That's why I never spoke to him seriously.”

