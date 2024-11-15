Perez 'set to be replaced' be F1 rookie in shock move
Sergio Perez is set to be replaced be a Formula 1 driver without any race experience.
Despite extending his contract earlier this year, Perez is under increasing pressure to hold on to his seat at the Milton Keynes-based outfit having suffered a dramatic drop-off in form this season.
The Mexican last featured on the podium at the Chinese Grand Prix back in April, and hasn't finished in the top five since, collecting just 48 points over his previous 15 outings.
His performances have seen him slump to eighth in the drivers' standings, over 200 points behind team-mate and championship leader Max Verstappen.
Champion backs Lawson for Red Bull
Perez's poor results have also had a considerable impact on his team, who have fallen behind both McLaren and Ferrari in recent months.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has consistently backed his underperforming star, but has been growing increasingly frustrated as the season nears its conclusion, putting Perez's seat at risk.
A number of drivers have been linked with the former McLaren racer's spot, with Visa Cash App RB duo Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson - who recently replaced Daniel Ricciardo - firmly in the frame.
Franco Colapinto, who has impressed at Williams since coming in for Logan Sargeant in August, is also one of the names being considered, but 1996 world champion Damon Hill is confident that won't be the case.
Instead, he has backed Lawson to make the step up, with the Kiwi already catching the eye in his handful of appearances to date.
Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, Hill said: “I would have put Carlos Sainz there, but that’s not going to happen.
"So I think it’s Liam Lawson, almost certainly because they’ve got experience of him.
“This is where you get into the murky world of, there may be some big money. And if that’s the case, then it could be Colapinto.
"But I think he’s a little bit inexperienced, so you might see him at RB.”

