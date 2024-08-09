F1 boss reveals plans for Hamilton-backed NEW TRACK
F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has revealed a new grand prix may join the F1 calendar with a ‘permanent’ circuit proposed.
The rise in popularity of F1 across the world has placed increased demands on the calendar to accommodate more events.
In the past few years, two new races in the US have been added, including Miami and Las Vegas, with reports suggesting there could be a fourth in the shape of a Chicago Grand Prix.
Furthermore, cities such as Bangkok in Thailand and Incheon in South Korea, have expressed their desire to join the F1 circus.
Will F1 expand to race in Africa?
However, after a record breaking 24 races this season, F1 have stated there will be a limit to the number of races allowed in one season placing traditional venues under threat.
Earlier this year, Domenicali revealed that both venues for the Italian Grand Prix, Monza and Imola, were under threat showing that heritage does not guarantee a spot on the calendar.
F1 are also determined to expand their global championship to Africa, with South Africa originally tipped to rejoin the calendar – and Lewis Hamilton frequently speaking out to back the return of the sport to Africa.
However, according to a report from Autosport, F1 chiefs have scheduled talks with representatives of Rwanda next month to discuss the possibility of hosting a grand prix.
“They are serious,” said Domenicali. “They have presented a good plan and actually we have a meeting with them at the end of September. It will be on a permanent track.”
“We want to go to Africa, but we need to have the right investment, and the right strategic plan,” Domenicali added.
“We need to have the right moment, and we need to make sure that also in that country, in that region, in that continent, there is the right welcoming, because, of course, they have other priorities. We need to be always very careful in making the right choices.”
