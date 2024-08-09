close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 boss reveals plans for Hamilton-backed NEW TRACK

F1 boss reveals plans for Hamilton-backed NEW TRACK

F1 boss reveals plans for Hamilton-backed NEW TRACK

F1 boss reveals plans for Hamilton-backed NEW TRACK

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has revealed a new grand prix may join the F1 calendar with a ‘permanent’ circuit proposed.

The rise in popularity of F1 across the world has placed increased demands on the calendar to accommodate more events.

READ MORE: Five key F1 questions to be answered during the summer break

In the past few years, two new races in the US have been added, including Miami and Las Vegas, with reports suggesting there could be a fourth in the shape of a Chicago Grand Prix.

Furthermore, cities such as Bangkok in Thailand and Incheon in South Korea, have expressed their desire to join the F1 circus.

The Miami GP was a thriller this year
F1 will return to Las Vegas later this year

Will F1 expand to race in Africa?

However, after a record breaking 24 races this season, F1 have stated there will be a limit to the number of races allowed in one season placing traditional venues under threat.

Earlier this year, Domenicali revealed that both venues for the Italian Grand Prix, Monza and Imola, were under threat showing that heritage does not guarantee a spot on the calendar.

F1 are also determined to expand their global championship to Africa, with South Africa originally tipped to rejoin the calendar – and Lewis Hamilton frequently speaking out to back the return of the sport to Africa.

However, according to a report from Autosport, F1 chiefs have scheduled talks with representatives of Rwanda next month to discuss the possibility of hosting a grand prix.

READ MORE: 'Extraordinary' meeting set up as FIA announce points change decision

Stefano Domenicali discusses grand prix in Rwanda

“They are serious,” said Domenicali. “They have presented a good plan and actually we have a meeting with them at the end of September. It will be on a permanent track.”

“We want to go to Africa, but we need to have the right investment, and the right strategic plan,” Domenicali added.

“We need to have the right moment, and we need to make sure that also in that country, in that region, in that continent, there is the right welcoming, because, of course, they have other priorities. We need to be always very careful in making the right choices.”

READ MORE: Hamilton to run 'failed' Mercedes upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix

Related

Lewis Hamilton F1 Miami Imola Stefano Domenicali Las Vegas
F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar
Latest F1 News

F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar

  • July 12, 2024 23:00
F1 teams set to OPPOSE cost-cutting and more sustainable change
Latest F1 News

F1 teams set to OPPOSE cost-cutting and more sustainable change

  • June 18, 2024 00:00

Latest News

Bristol Motor Speedway

Legendary NASCAR track to host HISTORIC MLB game

  • 6 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 boss reveals plans for Hamilton-backed NEW TRACK

  • 1 uur geleden
Christian Horner

Horner delivers EMOTIONAL message to Spice Girl wife

  • 2 uur geleden
IndyCar

IndyCar star reveals ODD in-car technique he uses to help his 'small brain'

  • 3 uur geleden
Red Bull

Red Bull announce FINAL verdict of Horner behaviour appeal

  • Today 17:00
Latest F1 News

US Department of Justice start F1 probe over Andretti ruling

  • Today 16:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x