Max Verstappen statement made as HUGE update emerges on Mercedes transfer

Jos Verstappen, the father of Formula 1 world champion Max, has issued a major update on his son's future after rumors surfaced regarding talks with Mercedes.

Max Verstappen is the dominant force in F1 at present and has won four consecutive drivers' championships, aiming for five as we head into 2025.

However, despite his success, rumors regarding a potential Red Bull exit will not go away and have been rife since Lewis Hamilton announced he would be joining Ferrari early last year.

Indeed, Mercedes were heavily linked with the Dutchman before naming Kimi Antonelli as Hamilton's replacement and more recently, the F1 champ has also been linked with a move to Aston Martin, one that would see him reunite with technical guru Adrian Newey after he joined the team this month following his Red Bull exit.

Max Verstappen claimed championship success in 2024

Max Verstappen has been linked with a Mercedes move

Verstappen's Mercedes move statement

Red Bull's drop off in performance has led to genuine concerns that Verstappen could end his contract with the team early and join another team for when the new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026.

Verstappen is officially contracted until 2028, but exit clauses are believed to be present in his Red Bull contract.

Mercedes were the team first linked with his signature, but more recently, Aston Martin have also been credited with an interest in the four-time champ.

Jos Verstappen shares a close relationship with his son

Now, Verstappen's father, who also raced in F1, has issued a statement regarding reports that his son has held a private meeting with Toto Wolff at an airport in the Netherlands.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, Renger van der Zande said: "I saw something passing by that Max had landed in Eindhoven, and then Toto Wolff's plane also happened to land there half an hour later, and also left again with a difference of half an hour.

"So those conversations, of course they are there. I don't know if Max is having them himself; maybe it's already been arranged. You never know."

His co-host Jack Plooij added: "Contracts are meant to be broken. If that car doesn't perform and with all the performance clauses and all that, he can just get out. It's been settled for a long time, he'll just be driving for Mercedes in 2026."

Jos Verstappen responded firmly to these suggestions, pouring cold water on the rumours after taking to X to simply state: “Jack Jack Jack, you are talking nonsense.”

