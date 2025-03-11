F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton sent BRUTAL warning as Red Bull confirm surprise late exit

Lewis Hamilton has been warned that he risks the Italian media turning against him rapidly after his first Formula 1 race for Ferrari this weekend.

Red Bull confirm late EXIT on eve of F1 season

Red Bull have confirmed that an important member of their Racing Bulls junior team will be leaving his role.

FIA chief backs F1 champ over 'hateful' online comments

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has backed a four-time Formula 1 world champion over online abuse.

F1 insider claims 2025 driver could be FIRED 'pretty quickly'

Former Formula 1 driver turned pundit Ralf Schumacher has tipped one of the 2025 driver lineup to be replaced quickly this season.

F1 chief Christian Horner speaks out on alleged leaked messages after 2024 controversy

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has spoken out on the leaking of messages he allegedly sent which caused a storm in the paddock last year.

Verstappen HITS OUT at Netflix show over title fight depiction

Max Verstappen has thrown some shade at Netflix's Drive to Survive over the way he was portrayed in the new season of the show.

