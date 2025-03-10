Red Bull confirm late EXIT on eve of F1 season

Red Bull have confirmed that an important member of their Racing Bulls junior team will be leaving his role.

The 2025 Formula 1 season starts this weekend in Melbourne, Australia after a nearly 100 days away, and Red Bull's whole operation has been shaken up over the winter.

There are six drivers who enter the upcoming campaign in their first full-time race seat in the pinnacle of motorsport, two of which were handed contracts after a Red Bull reshuffle following the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Last season, Christian Horner's outfit struggled to retain their dominance in the constructors' standings, which saw them take home both titles in 2022 and 2023, with Sergio Perez frequently failing to perform.

As a result, Red Bull replaced the Mexican racer with Liam Lawson, leaving a seat open at the junior team, Racing Bulls.

Max Verstappen will be joined by Liam Lawson in his first full-time F1 season in 2025

F1 rookie Isack Hadjar has replaced Lawson at Racing Bulls

Racing Bulls confirm technical director exit ahead of Australian GP

The Red Bull junior team head into the 2025 season with last year's F2 runner-up Isack Hadjar, after the 20-year-old was promoted up from the feeder series to replace Lawson.

Hadjar will partner Yuki Tsunoda, whose experience with Racing Bulls will prove vital to help his rookie team-mate get to grips with the machinery and demands of F1.

The junior team will be hoping their youthful driver duo can maximise every opportunity for points this season as teams gear up for what could be the most competitive season in over a decade, but with just days to go until the first race weekend of the year, Racing Bulls have lost a key team member.

Having worked with Red Bull's junior team for over a decade throughout their many rebrands and name changes, it has been confirmed that Racing Bulls' technical director will exit the team.

Racing Bulls' technical director Jody Egginton is leaving the F1 team at the end of March 2025

Jody Egginton joined the team (known as Toro Rosso at the time) in 2014 as head of vehicle performance, but he moved up the ranks before being promoted to the technical director role in 2019.

After five years in the position, it has now been confirmed that Eggington will leave the full-time F1 role to pursue a promotion within the Red Bull family.

Egginton will move to Red Bull Advanced Technologies on April 1 as the new engineering director, with Racing Bulls appointing chief technical officer Tim Goss, and deputy technical directors Guillaume Cattelani (Car Performance) and Andrea Landi (Car Design) to cover the role.

Following the announcement, Eggington said: "Being part of this team for over 10 years has been a fantastic experience for me, providing some very memorable moments,"

"But after almost 20 years of focusing solely on Formula 1, I feel it’s time for a change."

"I will have a great remit as Engineering Director of Red Bull Advanced Technologies and the company currently has an exciting list of projects, so I can’t wait to get started on this new challenge."

Team principal Laurent Mekies added: "As our long-serving Technical Director, he has been instrumental in driving innovation and fostering team growth.

"I want to thank Jody for his expertise and the important contribution he has made to the team and the company's upward trajectory. We wish him all the best for this new challenge within the Red Bull family."

