Red Bull team confirm MAJOR deal with US-based company

One of Red Bull's Formula 1 teams have announced a major new deal ahead of the 2025 season, linking up with a brand based in the United States.

Red Bull and their junior team have become common place in F1 of late, with the senior team backed up by Visa Cash App RB.

VCARB often bring through Red Bull's young driver talent, whilst the main team is fully focused on challenging at the front of the grid.

Under one name or another, the Red Bull junior team has offered drives to talents such as Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Max Verstappen, among others.

Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz driving for Red Bull's junior team (then Toro Rosso)

Liam Lawson got his first F1 chance at the team whilst known as AlphaTauri

Red Bull team announce major new deal

Putting their driver lineup aside for the new campaign, VCARB have confirmed that Dynatrace has now become the official observability and performance analytics technology partner of the team.

Dynatrace is a technology company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, United States.

An official team statement read: "In a sport where milliseconds determine victory, contextual real-time data transforms racing from reactive to predictive, giving teams a competitive edge that can mean the difference between podium success and mechanical failure,"

"The Dynatrace AI-powered observability and analytics platform will help transform how VCARB observes, monitors, and analyzes the millions of interconnected data points it takes to run an F1 team, allowing VCARB to respond to complex performance challenges with greater accuracy and reliability."

As part of the announcement, VCARB CEO Peter Bayer hailed the deal, claiming the new partnership gives the team an edge over their rivals.

“In F1, every millisecond matters," Bayer explained.

VCARB have made a new signing

"Having Dynatrace on board gives us an edge by enabling unparalleled insights and analytics that translate into performance gains.

“Their AI expertise and leading observability technology perfectly complement our team’s pursuit of excellence and passion for winning.”

It will certainly be exciting to see how this new partnership impacts VCARB's results on track when we go racing again in March.

The team finished P8 in the 2024 constructors' standings and will no doubt be looking to improve on that heading into the new season.

