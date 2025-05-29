F1 star reveals unusual decision maker for key Red Bull contract

A key figure in Red Bull's Formula 1 future has revealed an unusual decision-maker involved in his future with the team.

Isack Hadjar has started well in his rookie F1 season, scoring points in four of eight races in a start to the season which has seen Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson struggle.

With French-Algerian out of contract at the end of this season, there is plenty of pressure - and incentive - to keep building on his early season form.

He has been tipped by many as a strong candidate to turn out for Red Bull in the future, but the 20-year-old has admitted he is more than happy to leave any negotiations to his manager, who also happens to be his mum.

Hadjar lets mum worry about F1 future

"I haven't thought about it at all, so we'll see when the time comes," Hadjar told media at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix earlier this month.

"But at the moment, no clue. I leave this to my mum, and we'll see."

Hadjar currently sits 10th in the drivers' standings in his maiden campaign, having accumulated 15 points thus far.

He replaced Liam Lawson for 2025 after the Kiwi was promoted to Red Bull, but the pair were soon lining up alongside each other after his fellow rookie was ditched in spectacular fashion with just two grands prix in the books.

Hadjar heads into this weekend's Spanish GP off the back of his best result of the season in Monaco last time out after finishing the iconic race in sixth position.

It capped an eventful few days for the 2024 F2 runner-up, who twice made contact with barriers twice during FP2, before airing his frustrations during an X-rated interview with Sky Sports.

