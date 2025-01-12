Red Bull mocked for major decision

David Coulthard has criticised Red Bull for a decision he claimed was 'never taken seriously'.

The Red Bull setup have had a junior team in operation since 2006, having bought out the famously struggling Minardi team.

After initially given the Italian based outfit the name Toro Rosso, Red Bull pivoted towards AlphaTauri in a 2020 rebrand to promote a fashion line before making a controversial switch ahead of the 2024 season.

A new sponsorship deal saw the team officially become Visa Cash App RB, causing confusion as to how the team could easily be referred as.

VCARB had become a commonly adopted name as an acronym, but the initials RB were also used as fears over getting them confused with the Red Bull team were quickly avoided.

Red Bull's sister team were called Visa Cash App RB

The team however have made a name change for 2025

What will Red Bull's junior team be called in 2025?

While Visa Cash App will still sponsor the team this term, Racing Bulls have officially replaced RB from the team name.

The change is seen by Coulthard as a positive step, with the former Red Bull driver and long time ambassador of the team praising the change as a satisfying conclusion to the team name saga.

“With Racing Bulls, we finally land somewhere that we can probably stick with," Coulthard claimed on his FFS podcast.

"I saw no issue with, going way back to, Toro Rosso. AlphaTauri...it made sense because of the clothing brand, which now seems to have been parked.

"VCARB made no sense whatsoever and as someone that's had a long relationship with the brand - everyone can see what a great job they've done with marketing - that was a compromise too far and was never taken seriously by the paddock so Racing Bulls it is, and we look forward to being to able to call them out on the performance this year.”

