F1 insider claims 2025 driver could be be FIRED 'pretty quickly'

Former Formula 1 driver turned pundit Ralf Schumacher has tipped one of the 2025 driver lineup to be replaced quickly this season.

The 2025 season kicks off in Melbourne next weekend, with the Australian Grand Prix the first of 24 race weekends to look forward this campaign.

Heading into the new season, anticipation is high, too, with it promising to be one of the most exciting the sport has seen in recent times.

There have been loads of driver moves over the off-season, too. Lewis Hamilton completed his shock transfer to Ferrari earlier this year, Carlos Sainz has made the switch to Williams, while Max Verstappen has a new team-mate in Liam Lawson, who has been called up from the junior VCARB team.

On top of this, there are four rookies about to start their F1 journeys, with Gabriel Bortoleto, Isack Hadjar, Kimi Antonelli and Jack Doohan all being given a full-time seat in the sport.

Jack Doohan and Pierre Gasly make up Alpine's driver lineup

There are a number of young drivers on the 2025 grid

Will Jack Doohan be replaced?

Doohan has the advantage over the other three rookies of already having made his grand prix debut at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with his Alpine team.

In preparation for 2025, Alpine replaced Esteban Ocon early and allowed Doohan to take part in the race alongside Pierre Gasly, with the Australian finishing down in 15th place.

However, Alpine have made another driver signing in the off-season, placing some added pressure on Doohan in 2025.

2024 star Franco Colapinto has been signed on a long-term reserve driver contract, with the Enstone outfit snapping up the young Argentine from Williams.

Franco Colapinto has been signed by Alpine

The 21-year-old put in some brilliant performances in 2024 when stepping in for the replaced Logan Sargeant, but he knew his time on the grid would be short-lived due to Williams' signing of Sainz for 2025.

Now, Schumacher has suggested that Doohan's seat is under immediate scrutiny, even suggesting he could be replaced by Colapinto after his home race at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

"I know Flavio, if the boy doesn't perform - and he wasn't that strong in the test either, from what we hear - then it's over pretty quickly," he told Sky Germany. "With Flavio, we know that it could be over after Australia.

"If he comes to Melbourne now and drives Pierre Gasly into the ground, then of course he can become a superstar, but it doesn't look like that at the moment.

"Colapinto already knows most of the tracks, he has a good sponsor with him, both of which are interesting - and he also brings his speed, but he also has to find fully comprehensive insurance," Schumacher concluded, referring to a number of crashes suffered by Colapinto in 2024.

