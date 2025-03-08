Popular F1 figure pinpoints HUGE Ferrari obstacle Lewis Hamilton must overcome

Lewis Hamilton is facing a major disadvantage at Ferrari compared to his team-mate Charles Leclerc, it has been claimed.

Hamilton has made the move to the Italian team ahead of the 2025 season and is currently preparing for his first race with the team at the Australian Grand Prix next weekend.

Hamilton endured several years of frustration at the Mercedes before his exit, with the team falling behind the likes of Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari in the pecking order.

The 40-year-old has made no secret of his desire to rediscover his love for racing at the top level and is optimistic about what he can achieve at Ferrari both this season and in the future.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will team up at Ferrari this season

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari disadvantage revealed

Lewis Hamilton will be team-mates with Charles Leclerc, who joined the team back in 2019 and has proved himself to be a more than reliable partner for both Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz.

But while the 27-year-old is regarded as one of the most talented drivers on the grid, he has yet to mount a serious challenge for the drivers' championship.

It remains to be seen what impact Hamilton's arrival will have on the Monegasque driver, with opinions split over whether he will be able to get the better of his more experienced team-mate in his efforts to secure a maiden title.

But Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz believes the eight-time race winner holds a distinct advantage over his Ferrari counterpart, for the time being at least.

When asked whether Leclerc is fully aware of the challenge that awaits as he goes up against Hamilton, Kravitz replied: “There is an unknown. Obviously, Leclerc has seen him close-up over the past couple of months, he’s seen how he likes to drive the car.

Ted Kravitz expects Hamilton to take time to adjust in his new surroundings

“Hamilton was saying he still has to learn how every little tool he has at his disposal in terms of differential change or brake balance adjustment or how to start the car on the clutch, things like that.

“It’s second nature to Leclerc, but Hamilton is still learning how Ferrari like to things in the car.

“If you could say that’s a bit of an advantage on Leclerc’s side, then maybe.

“But also, Leclerc would underestimate Hamilton’s race craft at his peril - he knows not to.

“Lewis is at his best on a Sunday so Leclerc is waiting to see what team-mate he’s going to have.”

