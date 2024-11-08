Patrick shares US election conspiracy in latest social media post

Danica Patrick has shared an unfounded conspiracy regarding the US election in her latest social media post.

The former NASCAR driver has become increasingly vocal about her political views in the run up to the 2024 US election, which has attracted criticism from F1’s fanbase.

Patrick endorsed presidential candidate Donald Trump after previously revealing she had never voted before, and has since attended rallies in support of the re-elected president.

Since Patrick returned to the Sky Sports lineup in Austin, F1 fans have expressed their displeasure with the broadcaster, and questioned their commitment to retaining an individual who frequently supports far-right views and unproven conspiracy theories.

Danica Patrick supports US election conspiracy

Since the outcome of the election, Patrick has continued to fill her social media with pro-Trump messages and conspiracy theories.

The latest depicted a post from X’s Elon Musk hinting at ‘election fraud’, which Patrick re-shared to her Instagram story.

There is no evidence that Musk’s comments are true, and Patrick has once again displayed her commitment to recirculating unfounded conspiracies - previous examples including the existence of lizard people and climate change denial.

“Arizona just declared for @realDonaldTrump, making it a clean sweep of all swing states!” Musk wrote.

“Massive red wave success! It is beyond a landslide, as Republicans won: presidency, popular vote, senate majority, house majority, state governor majority and state legislature majority.

“The few states that didn’t go red are mostly ones without voter ID requirements. Must be a coincidence.

“This is an extremely clear mandate from the people for significant change!”

