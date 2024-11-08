Patrick shares US election conspiracy in latest social media post
Patrick shares US election conspiracy in latest social media post
Danica Patrick has shared an unfounded conspiracy regarding the US election in her latest social media post.
The former NASCAR driver has become increasingly vocal about her political views in the run up to the 2024 US election, which has attracted criticism from F1’s fanbase.
READ MORE: Fans react to Danica Patrick firing HOAX
Patrick endorsed presidential candidate Donald Trump after previously revealing she had never voted before, and has since attended rallies in support of the re-elected president.
Since Patrick returned to the Sky Sports lineup in Austin, F1 fans have expressed their displeasure with the broadcaster, and questioned their commitment to retaining an individual who frequently supports far-right views and unproven conspiracy theories.
Danica Patrick supports US election conspiracy
Since the outcome of the election, Patrick has continued to fill her social media with pro-Trump messages and conspiracy theories.
The latest depicted a post from X’s Elon Musk hinting at ‘election fraud’, which Patrick re-shared to her Instagram story.
There is no evidence that Musk’s comments are true, and Patrick has once again displayed her commitment to recirculating unfounded conspiracies - previous examples including the existence of lizard people and climate change denial.
“Arizona just declared for @realDonaldTrump, making it a clean sweep of all swing states!” Musk wrote.
“Massive red wave success! It is beyond a landslide, as Republicans won: presidency, popular vote, senate majority, house majority, state governor majority and state legislature majority.
“The few states that didn’t go red are mostly ones without voter ID requirements. Must be a coincidence.
“This is an extremely clear mandate from the people for significant change!”
READ MORE: Patrick vows to get LOUDER as racing star delivers 'PROUD AMERICAN' speech at pro-Trump event
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Audi F1 entry in trouble following driver reveal
- 25 minutes ago
Patrick shares US election conspiracy in latest social media post
- 1 uur geleden
Ferrari announce IMMEDIATE driver switch
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton makes MASSIVE demand of F1 boss on live TV
- 3 uur geleden
Ferrari star announces INCREDIBLE IndyCar switch
- Yesterday 23:00
Red Bull in '$20 MILLION offer' to replace struggling Perez
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec