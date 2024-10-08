Danica Patrick unveils BIZARRE collab with controversial conspiracist

Former NASCAR driver and motorsport presenter Danica Patrick has announced her latest collaboration, and it might be the most questionable one yet.

Patrick is known most recently for her role as a Sky Sports F1 pundit in the UK, first appearing on coverage at the United States Grand Prix in 2021.

Outside of her broadcasting duties the ex-racer also hosts the Danica Patrick Pretty Intense Podcast, which frequently sees her converse with controversial figures over opinion-dividing topics.

Often vocal about her political allegiance and own beliefs, Patrick herself is no stranger to conspiracy theories, having previously come under fire promoting the existence of lizard people.

In her recent episode of the podcast, Patrick teamed up with former footballer turned public speaker and author David Icke, to discuss questions such as: "Are we living in a simulation? What is our purpose on this planet? Are we alone?".

Danica Patrick has also discussed the conspiracy theories with Tucker Carlson

Patrick discusses 'reality simulation'

In Patrick's recent link-up, the pair covered a bizarre variety of topics, most notably Icke's claim that: "This reality is a simulation".

Icke was once a well-known pundit himself but is now more famous for his bizarre beliefs such as his claim to Patrick that the human body is a biological computer that can be manipulated.

Patrick addressed the unorthodox views of her podcast guest, announcing the episode on Instagram with the caption: "Well….. I just can’t help myself. 😂 I am willing to take the heat for the people I talk to or the stances I take… in the pursuit of truth and a better world to live in.

"@davidickeofficial is one of the most controversial people when it comes to his perspectives on who is really running the planet. Along with his beliefs about how the human body works and this reality….. this makes him dangerous to the establishments that make money off of us and hold the power. Somehow he is still alive after decades of speaking out. And finally after years of trying, I got to talk to him. 😊"

