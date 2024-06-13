close global

F1 pundit Danica Patrick enjoys FASCINATING chat with billionaire entrepreneur

Formula 1 pundit Danica Patrick has been taking time away from the paddock to explore other interests.

Sitting down in her Pretty Intense Podcast, she spoke to billionaire and CEO of GoDaddy - Bob Parsons.

READ MORE: History-making Chadwick takes INCREDIBLE Indy NXT win

He was the founder of the group back in 1997 and has built his empire up to be worth over $3 billion.

In fact, the GoDaddy name sponsored Patrick between 2006 and 2015 whilst she participated in Nascar.

What has Danica Patrick been discussing?

The American driver’s best result came in an Xfinity Series race back in 2011 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

One of the best moments in her career came in 2013 when she secured pole position for the Daytona 500 whilst racing in the GoDaddy green.

Sadly, in 2015, the company pulled the plug on any motorsport involvement and Patrick retired in 2018.

Sitting down with Parsons, the two discussed marketing and business, as well as how education sometimes teaches the wrong things.

READ MORE: F1 insider reveals why Sainz's move to Red Bull fell apart

