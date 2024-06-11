History-making Chadwick takes INCREDIBLE Indy NXT win
British racing driver Jamie Chadwick became the first woman to win an IndyNXT race after an emphatic victory at Road America.
The 26-year-old achieves a feat which was last matched in 2010 by Pippa Mann, when the series was called Indy Lights
It was a monumental weekend for the Andretti Global driver as she became the third female to win a pole in the series, the first since Pippa Mann in 2010.
The number 28 driver took the top spot despite a red flag towards the end of the race.
Chadwick's maiden delight
Speaking to the media, Chadwick said: "Honestly, [I'm] a bit emotional I think. We've had an unbelievable car this year and just haven't been able to really do anything about it so I'm just so happy we held on there.
"With the red flag at the end, I was like 'oh, come on', we started to lose the tyres a little bit. Louis had a look and I just knew I had to be aggressive. I know they have a championship to worry about and I just had to get my head down. I really wanted to win today."
After facing a challenge from Louis Foster around the outside, Chadwick just managed to clinch the win, making monumental moves towards her second campaign in the US racing series.
This brings good news for Andretti following a recent Formula 1 bid rejection knockback.
Chadwick is no stranger to leading the pack having won all three championships of the all-female W Series before it finished its run in 2022.
