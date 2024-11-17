Las Vegas Grand Prix SLAMMED as 'out of business' claim made

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has been slammed as an ‘out of business’ claim has been made by a local resident.

According to Fox5 Vegas, many business owners remain unhappy with the temporary bridge created for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The bridge is allegedly separating customers from businesses, in what they claim is losing them money, with one business owner, Wade Bohn, stating that he has lost millions in sales.

“I am really concerned about ending up going out of business,” Bohn said.

“I was a little concerned last year, I thought we could survive it. But this year, with that?”

The Las Vegas GP has caused problems with local residents

However, Lori Nelson-Kraft, F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Senior Vice President of Consumer Affairs, has responded to Bohn’s claim, and has asserted that F1 has met with local business owners frequently to discuss these issues.

“We met with Mr. Bonn and other local businesses along Flamingo Rd. on June 11 to walk them through the plans for the reduced Flamingo Bridge and circuit preparations and garner their feedback,” she said.

“We continued to meet monthly with the Flamingo corridor businesses and several other businesses along the circuit to inform them of all circuit installations and address any questions or concerns.

“Outside of attending our meeting on June 11, Mr. Bonn has not joined our monthly stakeholder calls, where he could have continued to have a voice and understand what was happening.

“Similar to last year’s circuit setup, the entrance of Jay’s Market off Koval was closed closer to and through the race due to the placement of track barriers, while his Flamingo Rd entrance remained open, as is the case this year.

“The Koval Lane closure was approved last year and this year through proper procedures with Clark County Public Works.”

