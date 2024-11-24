F1 star reveals KEY FIA change for Las Vegas GP
F1 star reveals KEY FIA change for Las Vegas GP
The FIA have made an unexpected change to the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, one star driver has revealed.
Max Verstappen has a chance to grab his fourth consecutive drivers' title if he beats championship rival Lando Norris on the strip on Saturday night.
READ MORE: Hamilton makes astonishing early EXIT claim ahead of Las Vegas GP
Ahead of Sunday's race however, Verstappen will be preparing to storm through the pack, after a disappointing qualifying session sees him start the race from fifth, crucially though, still ahead of Norris in P6.
The Dutchman will be hoping to beat Norris to the line along the Vegas strip if he wishes to be crowned champion this weekend, or else the battle will continue into the Qatar GP next weekend, if not a race to the finale in Abu Dhabi come December.
Despite being out of contention for both the drivers' and the constructors' championships, Mercedes were the team that looked strongest around the track in Vegas' testing conditions this weekend, topping the timesheets of every session so far.
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix SUED by local business
Russell reveals immediate FIA changes
Following Russell's spectacular display that landed him pole position for the main event, the British star took to the post-qualifying press conference to face questions from the media.
High on the agenda was Russell's opinion on a new face in the paddock, the Mercedes man thrown a question over how it had gone down when he had met the newly appointed FIA race director for the first time in Vegas this weekend.
Discussing his first impressions, Russell said: "I'd say positive, to be honest. I think we've been through a little bit of an era where our comments are taken on board, but very little change happens."
Earlier this month, the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, which Russell is a director for, hit out at the sport's governing body in a collective statement from the drivers.
However having met just once with the new FIA race director, Russell appeared pleased at an instant change that has been made ahead of this weekend's race in Vegas. "For example, a number of drivers spoke about the track limits of the exit of Turn 4. We felt it was a little bit unnecessary on a street circuit. He made a change to it in the moment, and I think that's what we want to see as drivers we want to be we heard we want to be heard and we want to see action taken straight away. So I mean, so far it's been positive. "
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix: STAGGERING drink prices revealed at F1's showpiece event
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 starting grid for 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix with NEW penalties applied
- 26 minutes ago
F1 team announce OFFICIAL signing of new American driver
- 1 uur geleden
F1 star reveals KEY FIA change for Las Vegas GP
- 2 uur geleden
F1 team give MAJOR driver health update ahead of Las Vegas GP
- 3 uur geleden
F1 star sends HUGE drug test warning at Las Vegas GP
- Today 01:30
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Race Today: 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec