American F1 team Haas unveil PATRIOTIC new look
Haas have unveiled a patriotic new look ahead of their home race at the United States Grand Prix.
The team, founded by Gene Haas, first entered F1 in 2016, and their time in the sport has been tumultuous.
Haas are yet to earn their first podium in F1, and their position in the constructors’ standings has fluctuated over the years, from finishing in the mid-field to last.
The team have also had difficulties establishing a stable driver line-up, with the duo of Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher in 2021 known for being crash-prone.
Who will race at Haas in 2025?
In 2025, Haas will have a brand new line-up after Nico Hulkenberg announced that he would be moving to Sauber, with Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman joining the team.
Haas have also undergone a management restructure, after former team boss Guenther Steiner was axed for failing to deliver results for the team.
The Italian was replaced at the beginning of this year by the team’s former trackside engineering director, Ayao Komatsu, who has so far aided Haas to their current position of P7 in the constructors'.
In an exciting development for the American team, Haas have also signed a multi-year technical partnership with Toyota.
The deal will allow the two brands to “share expertise and knowledge, as well as resources”, with Toyota providing design, technical and manufacturing services to Haas.
Now ahead of their home race at the US GP, Haas have announced yet another change, with a new patriotic livery for the race at COTA.
The livery features the iconic red, white and blue colors of the American flag, alongside the national emblem of the eagle nestled near the Haas logo on the sidepods.
Made in America 🦅🇺🇸— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 15, 2024
Turning up to Texas with symbols of home 👊#HaasF1 #F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/k9MeZCtUUP
