Haas announce SHOCK F1 partnership in major grid change

Haas have announced a shock partnership with an iconic motorsport name in a latest F1 grid twist.

The American team have struggled to surge to the front of the grid since joining F1 in 2016, with their first podium still eluding them.

Former team principal, Guenther Steiner, was sacked at the beginning of 2024 for failing to deliver at the team, finishing the 2023 season last in the overall constructors' standings.

Steiner was subsequently replaced by Ayao Komatsu, who served as Haas' trackside engineering director until he took over as team boss.

Toyota have agreed a multi-year partnership with Haas

Oliver Bearman will join Esteban Ocon on the grid for the American outfit next year

Toyota back on the F1 grid

Haas currently sit seventh in the constructors' standings, but will be setting their sights higher come the next regulation changes in 2026.

The American outfit have announced they have signed a multi-year deal with Toyota, who will make their return to F1 for the first time since 2019.

The Japanese manufacturing giant previously spent eight seasons in the sport as a works team and engine supplier, scoring 13 podiums and securing a best finish of fourth in the constructors' championship.

Haas and Toyota's agreement will allow both manufacturers to share expertise, knowledge and resources, with the former set to reap the benefits of tapping into design, manufacturing and technical services.

Haas have been working alongside Ferrari since 2016, and they hope the introduction of Toyota will allow them to make up ground on the teams currently further up the pecking order.

Can Haas progress through the field?

With a new driver pairing of Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman already confirmed for next season, Haas boss Ayao Komatsu is looking forward to what could be an exciting chapter for the team.

In an official statement, he said: “I’m hugely excited that MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Toyota Gazoo Racing have come together to enter into this technical partnership.

“To have a world leader in the automotive sector support and work alongside our organization, while seeking to develop and accelerate their own technical and engineering expertise - it’s simply a partnership with obvious benefits on both sides.

“The ability to tap into the resources and knowledge base available at Toyota Gazoo Racing, while benefiting from their technical and manufacturing processes, will be instrumental in our own development and our clear desire to further increase our competitiveness in Formula 1."

