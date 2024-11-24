F1 driver caught in EXTREME X-rated rant after Las Vegas Grand Prix
Team radio has caught a staggeringly sweary rant from an F1 star at the end of a frustrating Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen could only finish fifth on Saturday night on the strip, but Lando Norris' sixth place finish meant that it was enough for him to secure his fourth straight drivers' championship.
Mercedes also had cause to celebrate, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton dominating the weekend to take a 1-2 for the team.
Carlos Sainz completed the podium for Ferrari in P3, with his team-mate Charles Leclerc just behind and missing out on silverware after a spectacular start.
Charles Leclerc delivers brutal rant to Ferrari team
The Monegasque star looked to challenge Russell for the lead at the start of the race, however lost pace to the Mercedes before he could mount a serious fight.
Despite Ferrari maintaining their advantage over Red Bull in the constructors’ championship, Leclerc was left furious with a decision during the race as he and team-mate Sainz tussled for position.
In a tense team radio message, the F1 star delivered a brutal X-rated tirade towards his team.
“Yeah, I did my job, but being nice f***s me over all the f***ing time, all the f***ing time,” he said over team radio.
“It's not even being nice, it's just being respectful. I know I need to shut up, but at one point it's always the same, so...oh my f***ing god.”
Leclerc's rant during the grand prix follows a similar sweary rant after qualifying, where he chastised himself for his performance.
"S***, s***, s***. For f***'s sake. The tyres felt completely different. I don't know why. So much understeer," he said on the Friday.
