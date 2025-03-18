Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on HEATED Ferrari radio messages

Lewis Hamilton has broken his silence on the heated radio messages that were aired during Sunday's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Hamilton endured a disastrous debut in red, finishing P10 and picking up just a single point for his new team.

The biggest takeaway from the weekend was the disconnect between the Brit and his new race engineer Riccardo Adami, with Hamilton appearing to get irritated when being given instructions during the race.

It was certainly a stark contrast to the relationship he had with Peter 'Bono' Bonnington during his time at Mercedes.

Riccardo Adami, Hamilton's new race engineer

Peter 'Bono' Bonnington enjoyed a special relationship with Hamilton at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton on heated Ferrari radio messages

That is of course to be expected as Hamilton and Adami figure each other out in the early days. One look at Max Verstappen's communication with Gianpiero Lambiase ('GP') will tell you that tense team radio conversations are not necessarily a bad thing.

And, after the race, Hamilton was quick to put to bed any confusion over the communications.

The 40-year-old expressed his frustrations at what he saw as a missed opportunity to pit for inters when the weather changed but emphasized his desire to treat this weekend as a learning process.

Lewis Hamilton came home P10 in Melbourne

“I think Riccardo did a really good job,” he said. “We’re learning about each other and, bit by bit after this, we’ll download and go through all the comments and all the things I said.

“Generally I’m not one who likes a load of comments during a race. If I need it I’ll ask for it. But he did his best today and we’ll go through it.

“Unfortunately at the end, they told me it was only a ‘short shower’. The rest of the track was dry so I was like, ‘I’m going to stick it out as long as I can, and keep it on the dry [line]’. But they didn’t say more [rain] was coming. And then more came. So I think I was just lacking that bit of information at the end.”

