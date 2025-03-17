F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Shanghai International Circuit

After a crazy season-opener in Melbourne, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to Shanghai, China, for round two of the campaign this upcoming weekend.

McLaren star Lando Norris took a stunning win in mixed conditions in Australia, but all eyes and attention will quickly turn to this weekend's proceedings, where McLaren would love to make it two race wins from two.

Albert Park proved to be a tricky circuit for the drivers, with random downpours and slippery track conditions leaving little room for error, but how will the weather fare at the Chinese Grand Prix?

Below, we've taken a look at the current forecast for the Shanghai International Circuit across from Friday to Sunday, from FP1 right through to the race.

Rain is far from rare in Shanghai, so make sure you keep up to date with GPFans throughout the week for the latest forecast from the circuit.

Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, March 21: Practice and sprint qualifying

The first practice session takes place at 11.30 am local time, with temperatures hovering around a mild 20 degrees Celsius and zero threat of rain. There is a gentle breeze the drivers may have to face headling down the start-finish straight.

Temperatures are expected to kick up a couple of degrees by the time sprint qualifying starts at 3.30 pm local time, with the wind also picking up a little bit, which could prove a difference maker following practice.

Saturday, March 22: Sprint and qualifying

The sprint kicks off the day's action at 11am with conditions very similar to the ones that took place in the previous day's qualifying session, with again no rain expected to be around the circuit.

Qualifying is expected to be even warmer on Saturday though at 24 degrees once the action gets underway at 3 pm local time.

Sunday, March 23: Race

The fine weather continues into Sunday with a temperature high of 26 degrees coming in the hour before the race and hardly dropping from there through the 3 pm grand prix where the breeze from the west is expected to return to its more gentle level from practice.

The consistent weather could be good news for the likes of Hamilton still trying to find his groove at Ferrari and facing only an hour's practice for the race weekend.

