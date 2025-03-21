close global

F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2025: Sprint race starting grid with official penalties applied

The starting lineup for Saturday's sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix is in and it's Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton starting from pole position.

The seven-time world champion put in a stunning lap around Shanghai International Circuit on Friday to produce the fastest time of the session (1:30.849s), edging reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman trailed Hamilton's time by just under two-hundredths of a second, highlighting just how close things were at the top of the order.

Elsewhere, Oscar Piastri rounds out the top three on Saturday's starting grid, with his team-mate Lando Norris starting down in sixth after a late mistake in qualifying.

Meanwhile, Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Liam Lawson will start P20 after crashing out bottom of the order in SQ1.

With that said, let's take a look at the full starting lineup for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint with any official FIA penalties that may or may not have been handed out since qualifying, applied.

F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid

Position Driver Team
1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull
3 Oscar Piastri McLaren
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
5 George Russell Mercedes
6 Lando Norris McLaren
7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
8 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls
9 Alex Albon Williams
10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
12 Ollie Bearman Haas
13 Carlos Sainz Williams
14 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber
15 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls
16 Jack Doohan Alpine
17 Pierre Gasly Alpine
18 Esteban Ocon Haas
19 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber
20 Liam Lawson Red Bull

F1 2025: Chinese Grand Prix sprint start times

Location Start Time
Local Time (CST) 11 AM
New York, United States (ET) 11 PM (Friday)
Chicago, United States (CT) 10 PM (Friday)
Denver, United States (MT) 9 PM (Friday)
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 8 PM (Friday)
London, United Kingdom (GMT) 3:00 AM
Sydney, Australia (AEST) 2 PM
Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 1:30 PM
Perth, Australia (AWST) 11 AM
Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 9 PM (Friday)
Berlin, Germany (CET) 4 AM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 12 PM
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 5 AM
Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 5 AM
Beijing, China (CST) 11 AM
New Delhi, India (IST) 8:30 AM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 12 AM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 11 AM

How to watch F1 live on TV today

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
Latin America ESPN

