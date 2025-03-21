F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2025: Sprint race starting grid with official penalties applied

The starting lineup for Saturday's sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix is in and it's Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton starting from pole position.

The seven-time world champion put in a stunning lap around Shanghai International Circuit on Friday to produce the fastest time of the session (1:30.849s), edging reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman trailed Hamilton's time by just under two-hundredths of a second, highlighting just how close things were at the top of the order.

Elsewhere, Oscar Piastri rounds out the top three on Saturday's starting grid, with his team-mate Lando Norris starting down in sixth after a late mistake in qualifying.

Meanwhile, Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Liam Lawson will start P20 after crashing out bottom of the order in SQ1.

With that said, let's take a look at the full starting lineup for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint with any official FIA penalties that may or may not have been handed out since qualifying, applied.

F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid

F1 2025: Chinese Grand Prix sprint start times

Location Start Time Local Time (CST) 11 AM New York, United States (ET) 11 PM (Friday) Chicago, United States (CT) 10 PM (Friday) Denver, United States (MT) 9 PM (Friday) Los Angeles, United States (PT) 8 PM (Friday) London, United Kingdom (GMT) 3:00 AM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 2 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 1:30 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 11 AM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 9 PM (Friday) Berlin, Germany (CET) 4 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 12 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 5 AM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 5 AM Beijing, China (CST) 11 AM New Delhi, India (IST) 8:30 AM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 12 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 11 AM

How to watch F1 live on TV today

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

