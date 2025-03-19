F1 2025: Chinese Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 hits the Shanghai International Circuit in China this weekend for round two of the 2025 season.

The Chinese Grand Prix is set to be an action-packed weekend, with sprint action on top of the usual main event, meaning fans all around the world have plenty to look forward to.

Anticipation heading into the weekend is very high, too, after a thrilling season-opener at the Australian Grand Prix last Sunday.

McLaren star Lando Norris won the race in slippery conditions in Melbourne, with Max Verstappen close behind in P2. George Russell rounded out the top three in his Mercedes.

Last year's Chinese Grand Prix was won by Verstappen on his way to a fourth consecutive world championship, with Norris in second and Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in third. Verstappen and Perez were also P1 and P3 in the sprint race that weekend.

Whether or not the Dutchman will come out on top in both races this time around remains to be seen, with McLaren looking strong, Mercedes competitive, and Ferrari hoping to bounce back from a disastrous weekend for both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in Australia.

With all of that said, let's get into all the details you need to know ahead of this weekend's action.

F1 2025: Chinese Grand Prix start times

The 56-lap race starts on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3 pm local time (CST), or 3 am (ET). Here's the full Chinese Grand Prix weekend schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, United States (ET) Chicago, United States (CT) Denver, United States (MT) Los Angeles, United States (PT) London, United Kingdom (GMT) Central Europe (CET) Friday, March 21 FP1 11:30 PM 10:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 PM 3:30 AM 4:30 AM Friday, March 21 Sprint Qualifying 3:30 AM 2:30 AM 1:30 AM 12:30 AM 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Saturday, March 22 Sprint 11 PM 10 PM 9 PM 8 PM 3 AM 4 AM Saturday, March 22 Qualifying 3 AM 2 AM 1 AM 12 AM 7 AM 8 AM Sunday, March 23 Race 3 AM 2 AM 1 AM 12 AM 7 AM 8 AM

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix live on TV

Action from the Chinese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States. However, different sessions are set to be shown in different places.

FP1 will be shown on ESPN2, for example, as will sprint qualifying. Then, on Saturday, when the sprint race gets underway, the action will be shown live on ESPNU. Then, it's back to ESPN2 for qualifying ahead of the Grand Prix.

Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix will be shown live on ESPN.

With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

