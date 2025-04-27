Red Bull chief delivers verdict on controversial F1 driver transfer

A senior figure within Red Bull has issued his verdict on the Formula 1 team's controversial 2025 driver switch.

After getting rid of Sergio Perez at the end of 2024 due to chronic underperformance, Red Bull entered 2025 with Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson driving their cars.

However, remarkably, Lawson was ousted after just two rounds, with Yuki Tsunoda promoted from Racing Bulls in his place, with Lawson returning to the junior team.

Given how sudden and brutal the decision was, Red Bull came in for a lot of criticism following the decision, and it certainly caused plenty of discussion in the paddock.

Mintzlaff: Don't write Red Bull off

Now, the managing director of Red Bull GmbH, Oliver Mintzlaff, has had his say on the matter as the F1 outfit continues to face questioning over their management.

"I understand that and I think it's justified. Nevertheless, it was the right move," Mintzlaff told Bild when queried over the decision to swap Lawson out for Yuki Tsunoda so soon.

“Formula 1 is a high-performance sport, and his performance wasn't right.

"Leaving Liam in the car would have been wrong. We wouldn't have done him any favours with the ever-increasing pressure.

"In the end, he also understood and accepted that. We are glad that we now have him back with the Racing Bulls.”

READ MORE: F1 boss says Verstappen 'wrong' for Mercedes with many downsides

Related