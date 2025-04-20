F1 2025: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The starting grid for the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set after a thrilling qualifying session in Jeddah, and it's Red Bull star Max Verstappen who is on pole.

Verstappen had a difficult weekend in Bahrain last time out, but bounced back in stunning fashion under the lights on Saturday night, snatching his second pole position of the season.

The pole-sitter has gone on to win every grand prix so far in 2025, and three of the last four grands prix in Saudi, too, which is a trend the reigning world champion will be hoping to continue on Sunday.

The Dutchman edged the likes of Oscar Piastri and George Russell to take pole, whilst Lando Norris failed to contend after a costly crash at the start of Q3. The McLaren star failed to set a lap time and will start 10th as a result.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton continues to struggle at Ferrari, starting Sunday's race down in P7, with team-mate Charles Leclerc having qualified three places higher.

With that said, let's take a look at today's starting grid in full.

F1 2025 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix starting grid

Position Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 3 George Russell Mercedes 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 6 Carlos Sainz Williams 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 8 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Lando Norris McLaren 11 Alex Albon Williams 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 13 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 14 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 15 Ollie Bearman Haas 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 17 Jack Doohan Alpine 18 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 19 Esteban Ocon Haas 20 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber

What time is the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on today?

The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, April 13 2025 at 6 pm local time (AST), or 1 pm (ET) if you are based in the United States.

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Start Time Local Time (AST) 8 PM New York, United States (ET) 1 PM Chicago, United States (CT) 12 PM Denver, United States (MT) 11 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 10 AM London, United Kingdom (BST) 6 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 3 AM (Monday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 2:30 AM (Monday) Perth, Australia (AWST) 1 AM (Monday) Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 11 AM Berlin, Germany (CET) 7 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 2 AM (Monday) Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 7 PM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 7 PM Beijing, China (CST) 1 AM (Monday) New Delhi, India (IST) 10:30 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 2 PM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 1 AM (Monday)

How to watch the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live on TV today

The 2025 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix can be watched on ESPN2 in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

