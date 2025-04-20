F1 2025: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2025: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The starting grid for the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set after a thrilling qualifying session in Jeddah, and it's Red Bull star Max Verstappen who is on pole.
Verstappen had a difficult weekend in Bahrain last time out, but bounced back in stunning fashion under the lights on Saturday night, snatching his second pole position of the season.
The pole-sitter has gone on to win every grand prix so far in 2025, and three of the last four grands prix in Saudi, too, which is a trend the reigning world champion will be hoping to continue on Sunday.
The Dutchman edged the likes of Oscar Piastri and George Russell to take pole, whilst Lando Norris failed to contend after a costly crash at the start of Q3. The McLaren star failed to set a lap time and will start 10th as a result.
Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton continues to struggle at Ferrari, starting Sunday's race down in P7, with team-mate Charles Leclerc having qualified three places higher.
With that said, let's take a look at today's starting grid in full.
F1 2025 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|10
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|15
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|17
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
What time is the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on today?
The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, April 13 2025 at 6 pm local time (AST), or 1 pm (ET) if you are based in the United States.
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (AST)
|8 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|1 PM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|12 PM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|11 AM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|10 AM
|London, United Kingdom (BST)
|6 PM
|Sydney, Australia (AEST)
|3 AM (Monday)
|Adelaide, Australia (ACST)
|2:30 AM (Monday)
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|1 AM (Monday)
|Mexico City, Mexico (CST)
|11 AM
|Berlin, Germany (CET)
|7 PM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|2 AM (Monday)
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|7 PM
|Cairo, Egypt (EET)
|7 PM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|1 AM (Monday)
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|10:30 PM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|2 PM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|1 AM (Monday)
How to watch the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live on TV today
The 2025 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix can be watched on ESPN2 in the United States.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen shines in Saudi Arabia as McLaren star in costly crash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Today: Busch celebrates major milestone as Jordan's 23XI hit back at huge lawsuit claim
- 47 minutes ago
NASCAR announce shock driver DISQUALIFICATION as official statement confirms new race winner
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Race Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
F1 2025: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 3 uur geleden
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff offers firm response to Max Verstappen signing rumors
- Today 03:00
Max Verstappen to McLaren? F1 legend claims papaya team 'reached out' to Red Bull star
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP SAUDI ARABIA 18 - 18 Apr
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun