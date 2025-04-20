close global

F1 2025: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The starting grid for the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set after a thrilling qualifying session in Jeddah, and it's Red Bull star Max Verstappen who is on pole.

Verstappen had a difficult weekend in Bahrain last time out, but bounced back in stunning fashion under the lights on Saturday night, snatching his second pole position of the season.

The pole-sitter has gone on to win every grand prix so far in 2025, and three of the last four grands prix in Saudi, too, which is a trend the reigning world champion will be hoping to continue on Sunday.

The Dutchman edged the likes of Oscar Piastri and George Russell to take pole, whilst Lando Norris failed to contend after a costly crash at the start of Q3. The McLaren star failed to set a lap time and will start 10th as a result.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton continues to struggle at Ferrari, starting Sunday's race down in P7, with team-mate Charles Leclerc having qualified three places higher.

With that said, let's take a look at today's starting grid in full.

F1 2025 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix starting grid

Position Driver Team
1Max VerstappenRed Bull
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren
3George RussellMercedes
4Charles LeclercFerrari
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes
6Carlos SainzWilliams
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari
8Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
9Pierre GaslyAlpine
10Lando NorrisMcLaren
11Alex AlbonWilliams
12Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
13Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
14Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
15Ollie BearmanHaas
16Lance StrollAston Martin
17Jack DoohanAlpine
18Nico HulkenbergSauber
19Esteban OconHaas
20Gabriel BortoletoSauber

What time is the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on today?

The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, April 13 2025 at 6 pm local time (AST), or 1 pm (ET) if you are based in the United States.

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Start Time
Local Time (AST) 8 PM
New York, United States (ET) 1 PM
Chicago, United States (CT) 12 PM
Denver, United States (MT) 11 AM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 10 AM
London, United Kingdom (BST) 6 PM
Sydney, Australia (AEST) 3 AM (Monday)
Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 2:30 AM (Monday)
Perth, Australia (AWST) 1 AM (Monday)
Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 11 AM
Berlin, Germany (CET) 7 PM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 2 AM (Monday)
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 7 PM
Cairo, Egypt (EET) 7 PM
Beijing, China (CST) 1 AM (Monday)
New Delhi, India (IST) 10:30 PM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 2 PM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 1 AM (Monday)

How to watch the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live on TV today

The 2025 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix can be watched on ESPN2 in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen shines in Saudi Arabia as McLaren star in costly crash

