Lewis Hamilton's dog being treated for pneumonia in health update

The trainer of Lewis Hamilton's popular dog Roscoe has revealed on social media that the pooch is suffering from pneumonia.

Kirstin McMillan works as a studio animal trainer for a number of TV networks, and also with Roscoe.

Across her Instagram page, she has snaps which provide an insight into the champion’s dog, and cares for Roscoe presumably whilst Hamilton is busy attending races across the year.

Alongside pictures and videos of Roscoe happily playing, she also provides an update on his health from time-to-time, including his teeth and most recently his pneumonia diagnosis where she revealed he was undergoing the best treatment.

Roscoe Hamilton’s trainer shares condition

McMillan updated fans on Roscoe’s condition via her Instagram stories where she wrote: “Roscoe, because I know you are going to ask, he is going to his vet today.”

“This is a vet that practises veterinary medicine where she combines Eastern and Western, that's an intergrative pet practice.

“So she's a real vet, she went to Davis and everything, but she went for a few years of additional training in holistic methods, Chinese medicine, acupuncture and things like that.

“What she is going to do with him today is a high-dose Vitamin C IV drop and this is supportive care.

“This is in addition to the strong antibiotics that he is correctly on for his pneumonia. And she'll do acupuncture on him. So this supports him.”

READ MORE: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI drag F1 into their NASCAR legal battle

