Hamilton FIRST WORDS during Ferrari debut drive revealed

Lewis Hamilton's first team radio whilst driving in a Ferrari Formula 1 car has been revealed after his debut for the team last week.
Joining the iconic Italian outfit ahead of 2025, Hamilton got his first drive in one of the team's cars last week — their 2023 effort SF-23.
The champion will next be seen in Ferrari’s 2023 challenger at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on January 28, 29, and 30, where he will once again be joined by team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari debut team radio
Hamilton’s on-track debut in Maranello drew hoards of Ferrari fans to witness his first laps, and now the first team radio message between Hamilton and his new race engineer, Riccardo Adami, has been revealed by Corriere dello Sport.
The exchange began with a radio check from Adami, to which Hamilton responded with spectacular emotion during his first drive with the team.
“Wow! Whew! Hehe," Hamilton said over team radio.
!It’s a… wow, that was amazing,” the seven-time champion added.
Hamilton's relationship with his race engineer is one of the most fascinating aspects of his Ferrari move given that the former Mercedes star has split with long-term ally Peter 'Bono' Bonnington.
Adama will replace 'Bono' as the man in Hamilton's ear during a race, and it is crucial that the two get a solid understanding of one another if they are going to be successful.
