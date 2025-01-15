Hamilton Ferrari debut update drops as fans await

More details about Lewis Hamilton's upcoming Ferrari debut have come out this week.

The seven-time world champion is finally set to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari Formula 1 car in the coming days, acting as something of a late birthday present for the driver, who turned 40 last week.

Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur confirmed last month that his debut was set to come in January as part of their testing of previous cars (TPC) programme.

Now, however, further details have emerged regarding Ferrari's plans for their new star this month.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut is set to come at Fiorano

Lewis Hamilton has replaced Carlos Sainz at Ferrari

When is Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut?

They have been revealed by none other than F1 photographer and YouTuber Kym Illman, who has been discussing the seven-time champion's switch to red on social media.

In a recent clip, Illman confirmed that Hamilton was set for a test at Fiorano early next week, which we knew, but interestingly, also revealed that Ferrari have booked out the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya for four days at the end of the month to help get Hamilton even more up to speed.

"There is huge excitement around Lewis Hamilton stepping into a Ferrari F1 car this month in Maranello on January 20 or 21, whichever day offers the better weather," Illman explained via Instagram.

Ferrari have reportedly rented out the Barcelona Circuit for four days

"Lewis will take to Ferrari's Fiorano test track in an old F1 car for a full day of testing.

"Huge crowds are expected in the town, although there are only a few spots where the public can see the track.

"He'll [Hamilton] then get three more test days at the end of January as Ferrari has booked the Barcelona circuit for four days, allowing them to run on the three best days there.

"First pics of the seven-time champion in Ferrari kit will be eagerly awaited."

Hamilton's first official Ferrari outing will come at testing in Bahrain in late February. Meanwhile, the seven-time champion's race debut for the Scuderia will be at the Australian Grand Prix in March.

