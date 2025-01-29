Hamilton issues EMOTIONAL statement as Ferrari warning emerges

Lewis Hamilton has issued an emotional statement following his debut drive for Ferrarl, although it did come with a stark warning.

Ahead of the new racing season, Hamilton has ditched his former team Mercedes to join the iconic Italian outfit in a blockbuster move.

Last week, the seven-time champion thrilled thousands of adoring fans who had reportedly camped out overnight to witness Formula 1 history as he debuted for the team at their private test facility.

The 40-year-old has now issued a lengthy statement about what driving the famous red car for the first time meant to him.

Could Lewis Hamilton secure an eighth F1 championship with Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton made his debut behind the wheel of a Ferrari F1 car this week

Lewis Hamilton emotional after Ferrari debut

Hamilton's debut drive came in the team's 2023 F1 car — the SF-23 — which was formerly driven by his predecessor Carlos Sainz and new team-mate Charles Leclerc, who was also in attendance at Fiorano.

The duo completed laps on track in testing conditions, pleasing fans by greeting them at the historic gates where so many icons of the sport have tested the Scuderia's machinery in the past.

Speaking after his Ferrari debut, Hamilton declared: "I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win, and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life,"

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are now F1 team-mates

"When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.

"I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energized by it."

An overwhelmingly positive statement, Hamilton did end by warning that there was a lot of work for himself and the team to do to be successful.

"I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week," he added.

"We have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started."

