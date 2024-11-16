'Everyone has a shelf life' - Wolff takes DECLINE swipe at Hamilton

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has suggested that Lewis Hamilton could soon be on the decline, making an astonishing contract revelation.

Having signed a new deal with Mercedes last year, Hamilton shocked the world of Formula 1 earlier this year when he announced he would be joining Ferrari in 2025.

This move came after a disappointing few seasons with the Silver Arrows, with the team struggling to match the pace of their rivals under the new set of F1 regulations.

Once a dominant force, Mercedes are now the fourth-best team in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton has had tough competition in George Russell this season

Has Lewis Hamilton’s F1 performance declined?

As a result of this, the 2024 season has been a difficult one for Hamilton at times, albeit, the seven-time champion does have two race victories to his name.

Whilst Hamilton will be hoping that his move to Ferrari brings more victories and possibly even a championship challenge, Wolff is not convinced the seven-time champion can maintain his level in the years to come.

“There’s a reason why we only signed a one-plus-one-year contract,” Wolff said on the High Performance Podcast.

Toto Wolff hints at Lewis Hamilton's F1 decline

“We’re in a sport where cognitive sharpness is extremely important, and I believe everyone has a shelf life. So I need to look at the next generation.

“It’s the same in football. Managers like Sir Alex Ferguson or Pep Guardiola. They anticipated it in the performance of their top stars and brought in junior players that drove the team for the next years.”

