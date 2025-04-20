close global

Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff offers firm response to Max Verstappen signing rumors

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff has denied rumors linking the team with a move for four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Mercedes headed into 2025 with both of their current driver lineup — George Russell and Kimi Antonelli — only contracted until the end of the season.

With Verstappen struggling at Red Bull this season, or at least far from his former dominance, some have speculated that the Silver Arrows could make a move for the Dutchman.

However, when asked by Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle if he would let Verstappen slip through his fingers a second time after missing out on signing him as a junior, Wolff provided him with a conclusive answer.

“No, I wouldn’t say that. I always say I don’t flirt outside if I’m happy in a relationship. On a professional level, I am super happy with the lineup we have,” the Mercedes boss explained.

“I couldn’t wish for anything better and Max is at Red Bull. We haven’t even had a conversation and we’re continuing our trajectory.”

Wolff silences Verstappen to Mercedes move rumours

With his contract not expiring until 2028, rumors over an exit have resurfaced after Verstappen bemoaned a miserable performance during last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Dutchman even expressed after the race that he did not want to talk to the team, as Red Bull bosses met to discuss their poor result in Bahrain.

Helmut Marko accelerated team switch rumours further when he revealed that he has 'great concern' that the team could lose the four-time champion, with rival team bosses from Aston Martin and Mercedes questioned whether they have approached Verstappen in Saudi Arabia.

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell denied that they wanted to sign Verstappen, and Wolff’s comments mark the latest interview where a boss has had to shut down the rumors.

