SHOCK return touted for former Ferrari boss
A former Formula 1 team boss is being linked with a stunning move back to the sport, having been fired by Ferrari a couple of years ago.
Following a desperate start to the season, Alpine have had a distinct improvement, with driver duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly both picking up a handful of points.
The Enstone-based outfit have also been making moves off the track, after signing former Benetton and Renault boss Flavio Briatore in an advisory role.
The Italian left the sport under a cloud of controversy following the 'crashgate' incident, in which he was accused of instructing Nelson Piquet Jr to deliberately crash at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, therefore creating a scenario in which Renault team-mate Fernando Alonso could take the chequered flag.
The Italian has consistently denied the accusations, but was punished with a life ban from the FIA at the time, before it was overturned in 2010.
Binotto back in F1?
Now back under the F1 spotlight, Briatore is already exerting his influence as he tries to keep Alpine on their upward trajectory, with reports emerging from Formu1la.uno that the 74-year-old is keen to recruit ex-Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.
Binotto was replaced by Frederic Vasseur after resigning from his role with the Italian giants in 2022.
The Italian was previously approached by Alpine, but was believed to have doubts over the capability of the Renault engine used by the team.
However, they are considering becoming a customer team in 2026, which opens up the possibility of adopting a Mercedes or Ferrari engine, a prospect Binotto would likely find more appealing.
The report indicates that his precise role is not yet specified, but that negotiations are already under way to bring the experienced 54-year-old on board.
