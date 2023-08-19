F1 team boss 'really impressed' with star driver's return as contract decision looms

Jay Winter

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has voiced his profound appreciation for Nico Hulkenberg's performances this Formula 1 season.

Steiner's commendation comes as Hülkenberg continues to shine on the track, outpacing his teammate Kevin Magnussen with a string of impressive accomplishments.

"I'm very, very impressed," Steiner said to motorsport-total.com.

Hulkenberg's re-entry into F1 after three years as a non-full-time driver for Aston Martin/Racing Point raised questions about his ability to swiftly adapt to the rigours of the sport.

However, Steiner's reservations were quickly dispelled as Hulkenberg showcased his exceptional skill and dedication from the outset.

"We took him for a reason, because we know he can drive a racing car," Steiner explained. "He didn't need any time, because he was there from day one, which is very good. That's really very impressive."

Hulkenberg carries the unfortunate title of the most Grand Prix races without a podium place (193).

Steiner also emphasised the broader contributions that Hulkenberg has brought to the team beyond his driving prowess.

"Also as a person, he tries to help the team, and that's what we wanted with this experience," Steiner affirmed.

The team's decision to bring in Hülkenberg was driven by his experience and willingness to contribute to the collective growth of the team.

In direct competition with his teammate Kevin Magnussen, Hulkenberg's performance has been consistently stellar. With a qualifying score of 9:3 in his favour and an impressive record of five Q3 finishes, Hulkenberg has proven his prowess on multiple occasions.

"That's not bad, is it?," said Steiner when told about Hulkenberg's qualifying record. "And he's scored nine points, so he's pretty good in the race."

Hulkenberg qualified P2 at the Canadian Grand Prix, his highest grid start in his career

Hulkenberg being held back?

Despite Hulkenberg's heroics, the Haas VF-23's race pace is abysmal. In fact, former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes the German would be better off in 'any other cockpit'.

"It's evident that the car performs well in qualifying but struggles to keep up in races due to aerodynamics and tire wear," wrote Schumacher in his column for Sky Germany.

"It's only logical that a driver who is in the top ten on Saturdays and then finds himself at the back of the field during the race is disappointed. Something urgent needs to happen at Haas!

"Regarding his future, it's uncertain how many other F1 opportunities are available for Hülkenberg," he wrote.

"Probably, any option would be better for him than Haas. There's an impression from the outside that other teams have more potential."

Although Schumacher would prefer to see Hulkenberg move on, the German looks set to sign a new contract with the American team which will see him continue on the grid in 2024.

