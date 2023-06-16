Ecclestone blasts 'UNSUCCESSFUL' team boss for Schumacher saga

Jay Winter

Friday 16 June 2023 19:30 - Updated: 19:30

Former Formula 1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone has publicly called out Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner for his handling of the departure of his former driver Mick Schumacher.

Ecclestone raised concerns about the negative effect Steiner's public criticism has had on the reputation of Schumacher.

Over the course of their two-year collaboration, Steiner's polarising and often polemical remarks about Schumacher have tarnished the German prodigy's standing within the Formula 1 community.

This has led to questions regarding Schumacher's suitability for future opportunities, despite his legendary surname, leading to the former F1 supremo calling out Steiner.

"An unsuccessful team boss has ensured that Mick's career in Formula 1 is temporarily over," said Ecclestone to SPORT1.

"But what should we make of the statements of a man who became a superstar of the paddock only through bold remarks in a Hollywood-staged documentary targeted at the US market?"

Steiner has admitted that his relationship with Schumacher "wasn't fantastic"

While Steiner disapproved of the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, Mercedes have been working with Schumi Jr harmoniously, handing the young German his Silver Arrows debut when he tested the 2024 Pirelli tyres in Barcelona.

Mercedes also commended Schumacher for his valuable contributions to the development of the revamped car, which played a significant role in the team's second and third-place finishes at the Spanish Grand Prix.

