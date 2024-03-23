Steiner warns former F1 driver may NEVER return
Mick Schumacher has made it no secret that he wants to return to the F1 grid – but Guenther Steiner has warned that he may never get that chance.
The 25-year-old – son of seven-time world champion Michael – spent two seasons with Haas in 2021 and 2022, amassing just 12 points in that time.
Schumacher was dropped by the team for 2023 in favour of a more experienced driver in Nico Hulkenberg, to go alongside Kevin Magnussen.
The German spent last season as the reserve driver for Mercedes and McLaren and will embark on the World Endurance Championship in 2024 with Alpine in their hypercar.
Steiner: Schumacher never return to F1
With 13 drivers out of contract at the end of the season, the driver lineup could look strikingly different to this year, and Schumacher is focused on being one of those drivers on the grid in 2025.
But speaking with Bild Sport, Steiner – who was the German’s team principal at Haas – has warned that he may never return to F1 if he does not make it next season due to the driver market.
“If it doesn’t work next year, it will probably never work again. He has to perform well in the WEC this season – then it can be a stepping stone.
“We will see how the driver market in Formula 1 develops. It’s not yet clear whether anyone will stop.
“If he doesn't drive in Formula 1 next year, it will be three years without a cockpit. Sure, he was there for two years and is part of the new generation - but what use is that? It would be extremely difficult if he was completely out for three years.”
