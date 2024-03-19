Steiner insists Red Bull and Mercedes factors key to Haas exit

Guenther Steiner has pointed to examples of rival success as one of the reasons behind his exit from Formula 1 as Haas team principal.

The Drive to Survive star was with the American outfit for nearly a decade before team owner Gene Haas opted against renewing his contract at the end of 2023.

Coming off the back of a last placed finish in the constructors’ standings, the outspoken boss had voiced his concerns over an infrastructure deficit within the sport.

Struggling without similar levels of investment and facilities to his competitors, he believed that the team needed more provided to them to be able to compete further up the field in the future.

He was replaced by Japanese engineer Ayao Komatsu, who has led the team to significant improvements in race pace over the winter.

Guenther Steiner was Haas boss from 2016-2023

Ayao Komatsu is Haas' new team principal

Steiner: I want to be able to fight

Discussing his exit with the F1 website, Steiner pointed to Red Bull and Mercedes’ setups for long-term success.

“When I was there, with what we had, you could still fight for being seventh, eighth or ninth – but you couldn’t fight for podiums without the same weapons as the other guys,” he said.

“Doing that in the long-term is not what I want to do in life. I don’t want to be seventh again. I’ve done that. I want to be able to fight, to battle at the front.

“When Toto Wolff started with Mercedes, the team at the time was not at the top. Yes, they had the advantage of the engine at the beginning, but he set everything up right to be successful in the mid-term – and they won eight constructors’ championships,” Steiner continued.

“It’s the same thing with Red Bull. How long did it take for them to get there? Every year, they kept on getting better. You need that patience and long-term planning.

“I would come back to F1 in the future, but it needs to be the right project, done right.”

