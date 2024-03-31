close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team announce SIGNIFICANT change of direction

F1 team announce SIGNIFICANT change of direction

F1 team announce SIGNIFICANT change of direction

F1 team announce SIGNIFICANT change of direction

Haas look set to bring their first upgrades of 2024 to their car sooner than expected, in a significant change from previous years.

After finishing rock bottom of the constructors’ standings in 2023 with just 12 points, team owner Gene Haas made the decision to part ways with team principal Guenther Steiner at the start of 2024.

READ MORE: Mercedes confirm SPECIAL return

Former trackside engineering director Ayao Komatsu was brought in to replace him, and following pre-season testing in Bahrain, the Japanese engineer admitted that the team would be near the back of the grid at the start of the season.

Despite this claim, Komatsu has overseen an encouraging start to 2024, with four points scored from the last two races.

READ MORE: F1 announces ground-breaking new racing partnership

Haas have scored four points in the last two races
Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen both scored points in Australia

Haas confirm upgrades sooner than expected

Nico Hulkenberg registered the team’s first point with a 10th-place finish in Saudi Arabia.

In Australia, Haas had a double points finish with Hulkenberg ninth and Kevin Magnussen finishing tenth – aided by George Russell’s crash on the final lap.

Addressing Haas fans in an email, Komatsu confirmed that the team are set to bring forward their first upgrades of the season earlier than anticipated, after promising signs from the aerodynamics department.

“Looking ahead, we know there is a lot of work to be done. Regarding the VF-24, the direction is clear,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Red Bull boss makes 'fascinating' claim amid Sainz form

Ayao Komatsu is encouraged by the new upgrades

“Originally, we were going to bring our first upgrade slightly later in the season, but our aerodynamics team has been doing some solid work.

“So instead, we’re going to be bringing updates earlier, which is a change for the team.

“We’ve seen encouraging signs so now we need to prove it on track.”

READ MORE: Vettel issues surprise Red Bull domination verdict

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Bahrain Haas Guenther Steiner
F1 star mounts pressure on Bearman amid rumours on future
Latest F1 News

F1 star mounts pressure on Bearman amid rumours on future

  • March 22, 2024 15:57
F1 team boss 'gutted' to miss beloved football club in historic FA Cup semi-final
Latest F1 News

F1 team boss 'gutted' to miss beloved football club in historic FA Cup semi-final

  • March 22, 2024 14:57

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

F1 winner questions Hamilton 'transparency' claims

  • 35 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Alonso 'pushing very hard' for MOVE as Red Bull boss makes 'fascinating' claim about F1 star

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce SIGNIFICANT change of direction

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

RB star believes he has point to 'prove' over F1 future

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Wolff suggests Hamilton's head ALREADY turned by Ferrari

  • 3 hours ago
  • 1
F1 News & Gossip

Alonso 'pushing very hard' for STUNNING Red Bull move

  • Today 15:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x