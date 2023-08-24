Ricciardo's F1 summer break work UNDONE after discipline breach

Michael Clarke

Daniel Ricciardo showed a moment of weakness ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, after his hard work in the summer break was put to the test upon being offered a local delicacy.

On his first day back to work after the summer break, the 34-year-old, who returned to the sport in July, couldn’t resist a stroopwafel [a thin, round waffle biscuit] that was delivered to him in true Dutch style by bike.

However, the AlphaTauri driver allegedly planned to save the waffle for after Sunday’s race.

“I would love one, it is for Sunday after the race,” he jokingly told the cameras gathered around the pastry stand, with the video being shared by F1 on their social media alongside the caption ‘When in the Netherlands’.

Ricciardo hungry for more

The quick snack comes after the Australian had previously revealed his goal during the summer break was a return to full fitness in order to fully compete against his fellow drivers in the second half of the season.

He said: “I’m very excited about racing at Zandvoort, mainly to get the second half of the season going. I only got to do the two races before the break, so even if I enjoyed a bit of time off, I spent most of the past few weeks training and enjoying the chance to keep building up my fitness, to be all set to attack the second half of the season."

The eight-time GP winner will be aiming to satisfy his hunger going into the second-half of the season and prove the talent that had allowed him to race for Red Bull, McLaren and Renault.

"I’ve really enjoyed being back, and the two races with the team have been awesome. Now, I’m very hungry and motivated and feel the way I want to feel. That’s why I’m looking forward to kicking off in Zandvoort, which is a very fast track with an awesome atmosphere.”

