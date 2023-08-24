Ricciardo issues WARNING to F1 rivals after summer break improvements

Sam Cook

Daniel Ricciardo has warned his Formula 1 rivals that he is up for the second half of the season as he attempts to impress both his AlphaTauri team and Red Bull.

The Australian left F1 at the end of last season after failing to secure a seat on the grid for 2023.

He was then picked up by Red Bull as a reserve driver and, when Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri decided time was up for struggling Nyck de Vries, Ricciardo was promoted into the team as team-mate to Yuki Tsunoda.

Ricciardo has done ok so far, finishing 13th in Hungary and 16th in Belgium in a struggling AlphaTauri car. However, he knows he may have to improve to get a seat on the grid for 2024.

Speaking to the Alpha Tauri team website, Ricciardo said he's excited to show what he can do in the second half of 2023.

He said: “I’m very excited about racing at Zandvoort, mainly to get the second half of the season going. I only got to do the two races before the break, so even if I enjoyed a bit of time off, I spent most of the past few weeks training and enjoying the chance to keep building up my fitness, to be all set to attack the second half of the season.

"I’ve really enjoyed being back, and the two races with the team have been awesome. Now, I’m very hungry and motivated and feel the way I want to feel. That’s why I’m looking forward to kicking off in Zandvoort, which is a very fast track with an awesome atmosphere.”

Potential suitors for Ricciardo in 2024

Yuki Tsunoda has struggled in 2023

The most likely seat for Daniel Ricciardo in 2024 would be with the AlphaTauri team, as they look to build for a future which may or may not include Yuki Tsunoda following some inconsistent performances.

The Honey Badger may then look towards building back to the very top, with speculation continuing around Sergio Perez's place in the Red Bull team as Max Verstappen's team-mate post-2024.

Ricciardo will have to impress wherever he ends up, however, with Red Bull youngsters Liam Lawson and Enzo Fittipaldi also being tipped for future seats within the team.

