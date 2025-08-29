Max Verstappen SHOCKS home crowd with embarrassing Dutch GP blunder

Max Verstappen made an uncharacteristic error at the Dutch Grand Prix after the F1 champion followed up his FP1 session in the gravel.

The Dutchman stopped on the grid for his practice start after the chequered flag, but when he went to accelerate away he locked up at the first corner and his rear wheels beached in the gravel.

Verstappen kicked up gravel as he tried to repair the error, but finally reached the escape road and his car did not have to be salvaged.

The bizarre moment shocked home fans and the Sky Sports F1 team alike, with pundit Karun Chandhok commenting: "That's a very uncharacteristic error to see from Max Verstappen, I have to say."

Luckily, the incident did not hinder Verstappen's FP1 running, with the Dutchman finishing the session in a P6 - below both Aston Martins and a Williams.

Can Verstappen bounce back at Zandvoort?

The Orange Army are out to support Verstappen

Following his foray into the gravel, Verstappen did not acquire significant damage to his Red Bull, allowing him to resume his weekend running.

Verstappen entered the Dutch GP weekend with a rather philosophical attitude, and appeared unfazed that the 2025 title was out of sight.

When asked during Thursday's FIA press conference whether it was difficult to remain motivated during this tough period with Red Bull, Verstappen provided a calm response.

"It's not that hard, to be honest. There will be a time that it won’t happen," he said.

"Unfortunately, that is a bit the case at the moment. But it doesn’t make sense for me to be frustrated or be screaming about it, because it's just a waste of energy.

"That’s not what I'm doing. I think we just need to look at the car and the operation and how we can move forward in the future and be better. That’s what we are doing currently."

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes and Ferrari in FIA inspection as Dutch GP absence confirmed

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 star OUT as red flag issued at Dutch Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

Related