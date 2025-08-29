F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton misery deepens as red flag takes star out at Dutch Grand Prix
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton misery deepens as red flag takes star out at Dutch Grand Prix
McLaren came back from F1's summer break as strong as ever, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri dominating FP1 on Friday afternoon at the Dutch Grand Prix.
The papaya cars were comfortably the class of the field as rain threatens to cut into meaningful running later in the day, but things weren't so rosy for the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton – 14th and 15th on the timing boards respectively.
The session was briefly red flagged when Kimi Antonelli got stranded in the gravel after overcooking a corner, barely kissing the wall but becoming stuck and needing to have his car retrieved.
That ended his session far earlier than he and his team had hoped, a real concern for Mercedes with rain potentially impacting FP2 later in the day.
Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda also had some moments, the former spinning at Turn 3 a few minutes before the Red Bull driver took a trip off track himself.
The session ended in bizarre fashion, with Max Verstappen – sixth on time, nearly a second behind Norris – launching into a practice start and locking up into Turn 1, bouncing across the gravel trap and beaching his Red Bull.
F1 FP1 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:10.278
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.292s
|3
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.501s
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.563s
|5
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.893s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.940s
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+1.108s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.180s
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.231s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.335s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.475s
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.494s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.597s
|14
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1.673s
|15
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.682s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.848s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.866s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.998s
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+2.286s
|20
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+3.997s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, FP2 will take place later today at 3:00pm (BST), while FP3 will take place on Saturday, August 30 at 10:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes and Ferrari in FIA inspection as Dutch GP absence confirmed
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 star OUT as red flag issued at Dutch Grand Prix
READ MORE: McLaren to change team name in eye-watering ‘$100m’ deal
READ MORE: Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future
Related
Latest News
Lance Stroll DESTROYS Aston Martin in crash at Dutch GP
- 14 minutes ago
F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Zandvoort as teams braced for chaotic conditions
- 1 hour ago
How new Mastercard backed F1 team collapsed after just ONE race
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen SHOCKS home crowd with embarrassing Dutch GP blunder
- 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton misery deepens as red flag takes star out at Dutch Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Mercedes F1 star OUT as red flag issued at Dutch Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
- 19 august
F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder
- 10 august
F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'
- 20 august
Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future
- 24 august
Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision
- 12 august
Sauber F1 issue statement after sponsor criticism over streamer death
- 20 august