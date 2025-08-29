close global

﻿
Lewis Hamilton, Hungary GP, Ferrari, 2025, Generic

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton misery deepens as red flag takes star out at Dutch Grand Prix

Chris Deeley
McLaren came back from F1's summer break as strong as ever, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri dominating FP1 on Friday afternoon at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The papaya cars were comfortably the class of the field as rain threatens to cut into meaningful running later in the day, but things weren't so rosy for the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton – 14th and 15th on the timing boards respectively.

The session was briefly red flagged when Kimi Antonelli got stranded in the gravel after overcooking a corner, barely kissing the wall but becoming stuck and needing to have his car retrieved.

That ended his session far earlier than he and his team had hoped, a real concern for Mercedes with rain potentially impacting FP2 later in the day.

Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda also had some moments, the former spinning at Turn 3 a few minutes before the Red Bull driver took a trip off track himself.

The session ended in bizarre fashion, with Max Verstappen – sixth on time, nearly a second behind Norris – launching into a practice start and locking up into Turn 1, bouncing across the gravel trap and beaching his Red Bull.

F1 FP1 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:10.278
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.292s
3Lance StrollAston Martin+0.501s
4Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.563s
5Alex AlbonWilliams+0.893s
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.940s
7George RussellMercedes+1.108s
8Carlos SainzWilliams+1.180s
9Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.231s
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.335s
11Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.475s
12Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.494s
13Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.597s
14Charles LeclercFerrari+1.673s
15Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.682s
16Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.848s
17Esteban OconHaas+1.866s
18Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.998s
19Oliver BearmanHaas+2.286s
20Kimi AntonelliMercedes+3.997s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place later today at 3:00pm (BST), while FP3 will take place on Saturday, August 30 at 10:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

