F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton misery deepens as red flag takes star out at Dutch Grand Prix

McLaren came back from F1's summer break as strong as ever, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri dominating FP1 on Friday afternoon at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The papaya cars were comfortably the class of the field as rain threatens to cut into meaningful running later in the day, but things weren't so rosy for the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton – 14th and 15th on the timing boards respectively.

The session was briefly red flagged when Kimi Antonelli got stranded in the gravel after overcooking a corner, barely kissing the wall but becoming stuck and needing to have his car retrieved.

That ended his session far earlier than he and his team had hoped, a real concern for Mercedes with rain potentially impacting FP2 later in the day.

Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda also had some moments, the former spinning at Turn 3 a few minutes before the Red Bull driver took a trip off track himself.

The session ended in bizarre fashion, with Max Verstappen – sixth on time, nearly a second behind Norris – launching into a practice start and locking up into Turn 1, bouncing across the gravel trap and beaching his Red Bull.

F1 FP1 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:10.278 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.292s 3 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.501s 4 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.563s 5 Alex Albon Williams +0.893s 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.940s 7 George Russell Mercedes +1.108s 8 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.180s 9 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.231s 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.335s 11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.475s 12 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.494s 13 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.597s 14 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.673s 15 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.682s 16 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.848s 17 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.866s 18 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.998s 19 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.286s 20 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +3.997s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place later today at 3:00pm (BST), while FP3 will take place on Saturday, August 30 at 10:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

